Cheryl Bell
ABBEVILLE — Cheryl Faulkner Bell, 76, resident of Curltail Rd., wife of James Earl “Jimmy” Bell, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home in Abbeville.
Born September 17, 1944, in Greenwood she was the daughter of the late Hoyt Faulkner, Jr. and Doris Fleming Faulkner. She was a graduate of both Greenwood High School and Lander College. Cheryl was employed with Lander for 50 years as the Associate Athletic Director and also served as the Lander Women’s Tennis Coach for four years. Cheryl received the distinguishable honor of being inducted into the 2009 Lander Athletic Hall of Fame. Cheryl served on various committees with the Peach Belt Conference and was heavily involved with the NCAA and NAIA. Most recently she was employed with the Burton Center and the Burton Center Foundation.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are two sons, Brad Bell and wife, Tammy of Abbeville and Brian Bell and wife, Tina of Asheville, NC; four grandchildren, Ethan Bell of Wilmington, NC, Bryson Bell of Abbeville, McKinley Bell and Layton Bell, both of Asheville, NC.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3PM Friday at St. Mark United Methodist Church River Street Campus with Rev. Steve Brown officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be McKinley Bell, Ethan Bell, Jeff May, Chipper Bagwell, Joe Cabri, Steve Grogan, Randy Bouknight and Jamie Owens.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cheryl’s Tennis teammates and former co-workers.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 Thursday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Burton Center Foundation, 2605 Hwy 72 221E, Greenwood, SC 29649, St. Mark United Methodist Church, 550 Highway 72 Bypass NW, Greenwood, SC or to the Cancer Center at Self Regional Hospital, 1325 Spring St, Greenwood, SC 29646.
