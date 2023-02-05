ABBEVILLE - Chasity Hope Wilson, 33, of Abbeville, fiancé of Colby Clegg, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at Prisma Health Greenville. Chasity was born in Greenwood to Charles 'Bud' and Vickie Ferguson Wilson.

She was a 2007 graduate of Abbeville High School and employed with Sage Automotive Interiors (Sharon Plant). A member of Bridge Pentecostal Holiness Church in Abbeville, she enjoyed her involvement with the women's group of the church.

