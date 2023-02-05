ABBEVILLE - Chasity Hope Wilson, 33, of Abbeville, fiancé of Colby Clegg, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at Prisma Health Greenville. Chasity was born in Greenwood to Charles 'Bud' and Vickie Ferguson Wilson.
She was a 2007 graduate of Abbeville High School and employed with Sage Automotive Interiors (Sharon Plant). A member of Bridge Pentecostal Holiness Church in Abbeville, she enjoyed her involvement with the women's group of the church.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Tina Marie Wilson, and a nephew, Brantlee McCannon.
Chasity and Colby met a few years ago and she knew from the beginning that he was The One. They had planned to get married, then she received her terminal cancer diagnosis.
Along with her wonderful fiancé, Colby, Chasity is survived by her parents, Bud and Vickie Wilson; two amazing children, Brailyn Reese Sawyer and Gavin Colby Clegg; three sisters, Sherry Hall (Von) of Saluda, Janet Deason (Chris) and Regina McCannon (Matthew), all of Abbeville; a brother, Charles Michael Bowie of Myrtle Beach; Curtis and Karen Clegg of McCormick; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles or in Chasity's words "a herd of family"; and lastly, her fur pet, Nova Bear.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, from 1-2:30 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Following the visitation on Tuesday, a funeral service to celebrate Chasity's life will begin at 3 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Matthew Brown officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Chasity's favorite colors were yellow and pink - the family asks those who are able to wear something yellow or pink for the service.
The family is at the home of Janet and Chris Deason.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Chasity, may be sent to the Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.