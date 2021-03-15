ABBEVILLE — Charlotte Faye Worley Williams, 79, of Abbeville, wife of Charles R. Williams, Sr., died peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Elberton, GA, to the late Elbert Lafayette Worley and Emily Adams Worley.
GaGa, as she was affectionately known, graduated from Elbert County High School, class of 1960. She also attended Massey Business College in Atlanta. Previously employed with Flexible Tubing, Mrs. Williams retired from the Abbeville County School District after 28 years of dedicated service. She was an active member of First Baptist Church and the Sherry Wilson Sunday School Class. Mrs. Williams, consistently involved in community activities, was associated with the Abbeville Lions Club, Creative Garden Club, Department 56 Houses Club, and the Abbeville Red Hatters. An enthusiastic Georgia Bulldogs fan, she could often be found cheering on her favorite team. It was evident that GaGa held her family close to her heart; time spent together brought her contentment and happiness.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Raymond, Zachary, Denver, and Eddie Worley; a sister, Kathy Worley; and a granddaughter, Emily Faye Smith.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles; a son, Chuck Williams (Dana) of Abbeville; a daughter, Cherri Emily Williams Smith (Mark) of Abbeville; grandchildren, Tucker Smith, EmilyAnna Smith, and Mary Ashley Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in the Abbeville First Baptist Church Christian Life Center. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m., with Rev. Reiny Koschel and Rev. David Green officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family is at the home.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Williams, may be sent to the First Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, PO Box 825, Abbeville, SC 29620.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Williams family.