Charlotte Elaine Taylor Cade, 56, of 116 Sherwood Drive, wife of Jerome Cade, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at her home. Born in Greenwood County, she was the daughter of the late Claude Taylor and the late Rosa Bell Anderson Taylor. She was a member of Restoration Worship Center. She was preceded in death by a brother, Claude Taylor, Jr. and two sisters, Cora Lee Lewis and Eva Mae Taylor.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of the home; her children, Shaneka Cantrice (Ryan) Taylor Tracy of Spartanburg, SC; Jerome Demarcus (Chrisendle) Cade, Jr. and Joshua Jerome Cade, both of Greenwood; one brother, Quincy Leon( Sally Mae) Taylor of Ninety-Six; five sisters, Patricia Spearman, Barbara (Joe Lewis) Cartlidge, Cassandra (Tim) Mays, Angela Jenette Taylor Lewis and Dolly Ruth (Dale) White, all of Greenwood; ten grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services are 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 28,2023 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, conducted by Pastor Tony Foster. Public viewing will be from 1:00-6:00 pm on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.