Charlotte Campbell Scoggins, 88, resident of 2935 Cedar Springs Rd. widow of Alvin Scoggins passed away Saturday June 26, 2021 at Abbeville Area Medical Center.
Born in Abbeville, SC she was a daughter of Claude and Lillie Pruitt Campbell.
Charlotte was a retired textile employee with Abbeville Mills for over 42 years. She enjoyed reading and watching Atlanta Braves baseball. She was a member of Abbeville Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Survivors include: her daughter Claudette Whiten (Dale) of Abbeville, SC; a granddaughter Angie Robinson (Chad) of Abbeville, SC and three great-grandchildren Ian, Bronwyn and Jered.
Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday June 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jerry Catoe officiating. The family is at the home of her daughter Mr. & Mrs. Dale Whiten, 2935 Cedar Springs Rd. Abbeville, SC.
The family will receive friends following services at the graveside.
Memorials in memory of Charlotte may be made to Abbeville.