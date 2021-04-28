The family of Charlie William Davis sadly announces his passing on February 3, 2021. Mr. Davis was an alumni of Connie Maxwell Children's home from nine to seventeen years old, when he joined the USAF. After his discharge from the Airforce, he worked in Greenwood for many years. When he began to lose his vision he and his wife became restauranteurs.
Surviving Mr. Davis is his loving wife Beverly Bethea Davis, children Tracy (Jeannie), Renee' (Rick) and Haley (Adam); grandchildren, Tray (Christie), Justin, Blake (Jada), Meghan, Morghan (Dustin), Mallory (Chase), McKenzie and Ryley; great-grandchildren, Ava, William, Maci, Knoxx, Alyce and Lillian; brother Sammy Davis (Janice) and sister Joan (Jimmy).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m. on the lawns at the Ned Kline Center at Connie Maxwell Children's Home, located at the corner of the 220 Bypass and Maxwell Avenue.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Ministry, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Rest In Peace My Sweet Charlie.