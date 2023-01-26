SALUDA — Charlie Sam Daniel Sr., was born on September 13, 1929 and passed away on January 22, 2023 peacefully at his home surrounded by family. He was the son of John A. Daniel and Shadie Graham Daniel. He was the second youngest of 21 children. He was the only surviving child.
He attended Rosenwald High School, where he graduated in 1952. As a youth, he joined Penn Creek Baptist Church, where his parents and many family members have worshipped for over a century. He eventually became a deacon and Sunday School superintendent at the church. In November 1954, he married Virginia Louise Rauch (who preceded him in death in 2006). To this union, six children were born: Gwendolyn (Stanley) Belcher, Alfred (Ellen) Daniel, Melvin (Holly) Daniel, Charlie Samuel (Jana) Daniel, Jr., Valeria Kenyatta Wright, and Dewana (Bakeer) Al-Mateen. He was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
In 1954, he began his longtime trade of barbering. He honed those extraordinary skills for the past 66 years. He owned Daniel’s Barbershop, which has been a long-standing landmark on Bouknight Ferry Road in Saluda, which remains in operation. Well recognized as both a civil rights activist and community advocate in Saluda County and throughout the State, he worked fearlessly to dismantle segregation and eliminate the unfair treatment of minorities and the policies and practices supporting the same. His community accomplishments were numerous and included serving as President of the NAACP for over a decade, co-founding a community action group called Concerned Citizens of Saluda County, testifying at U.S. Congressional hearings in Washington, DC for the integration of Saluda County Schools, organizing and leading, for many decades, voter registration and redistricting efforts for fair and effective community representation, serving on the Board of Riverside Community Development Center, and most recently, Daniel’s Barbershop being designated as a national media pit-stop for the Biden Campaign’s “Register to Vote” effort for filming and community discussions.
Charlie S. Daniel, Sr. was a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, and leader who was truly loved by his family and community for his wisdom, tireless work, tremendous impact and will truly be missed.
The viewing will be held on Friday, January 27th from 1:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. at Logan Funeral Home in Saluda, SC. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 28th at 1:00 p.m. at the Saluda High School Gymnasium located at 160 Ivory Key Road, Saluda, SC 29138.