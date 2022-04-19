Charlie Greene

Charlie Greene, 66, of 116 Cole Street, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Martha Frank’s Retirement Community. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Mosevett Greene and the late Eunice Brown Greene. He was a member of St. Paul F.B.H. Church, and a Veteran of the United States Army.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Ruby Greene of Greenwood; three brothers, Roosevelt Greene of the home, Ernest Greene, and Rev. Joe (Mamie) Greene, both of Greenwood; one sister, J. Teresa Greene of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. A private service will be held. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

