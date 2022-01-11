ST. GEORGE, GA — Charles William "Bill" Hawthorne Jr. age 74, of St. George, Georgia, passed away on January 7, 2022, at North Florida Regional Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

Bill was born in Abbeville, South Carolina, on March 29, 1947, to the late Charles William Hawthorne, Sr. and Cora Grace Smith Hawthorne. He was raised in South Carolina and graduated from Abbeville High School. After graduation, Bill attended college until starting his longtime career in 1966 with Seaboard Coastline Railroad, which later became CSX. He started as a clerk and spent the majority of his career as a dispatcher.

Bill relocated to Georgia in 1976 and met the love of his life, Rebecca Ann Hurst, in May of 1976. On June 22, 1978, Bill and Becky were happily married and have enjoyed over 43 years of marriage. In 1989, Bill and Becky made St. George, Georgia, their forever home and joined Taylor Church, where they were longtime members. After 41 years of dedicated service, Bill retired from the railroad, giving him more time to for his main passions of dog hunting and taxidermy. More than anything, Bill loved his Lord and family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Edward Scott.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Becky Hawthorne of St. George, GA; sons, Charles (Carolyn) Hawthorne, III and Scott (Michelle) Hawthorne, both of Greenwood, SC, and Ralph (Michele) Hawthorne of Auburn, GA; brothers, Steve (Kathy) Hawthorne and Roger (Stacy) Hawthorne, both of Abbeville, SC; sister, Susan Scott of Elberton, GA; 5 grandchildren, Ashleigh, Emily, Brook, Chase, and Joshua; his 2 great granddaughters, Mila and Layla; along with several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Taylor Church, with Pastor Mark Woods and Chaplain Jim Cox officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Taylor Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bill's honor to the Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607, or call 828-262-1980. The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services, 250 North Lowder Street, Macclenny, FL, 32063 904-259-5700. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.

