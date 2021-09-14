Charles Wiggleton
PLUM BRANCH — During the early morning on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, Charles Wiggleton slipped the surely bonds of earth and was carried safely in the arms of Jesus to his enteral resting place. Charles, affectionately called “Chief,” was born to the late Charlie and Mattie Eliza Wells Wiggleton on October 12, 1947. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family; two brothers Elsworth and Ansel Wiggleton, and a sister Otelia Gardenhire preceded him in death.
Charles was a 1965 graduate of Mims High School and also a graduate of Piedmont Technical College, where he earned an Associate’s Degree in Electronics. He served in the United States Army and retired from CSX Transportation.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his lovely wife of 50 years, Bernice, two daughters, Carletta (Jonathan) Perry of McDonough, GA, and Selma “Tweety” Wiggleton of Lithonia, GA. Charles adored his grandchildren and gave each of them their unique nicknames. A granddaughter reared in the home, Tiffany T. Wiggleton “Scooter Roota” of Jacksonville, FL, four grandsons Jonathan Charles “Jake the Snake,” Kyle Alexander “Cadillac,” JaKobe Keyshawn “Coconut,” and Ryan Spencer “Ry-Ry,” all whom he would challenge to a game of spades and not let them win and his two little heartbeats, Kylie and Kaylie Brown. Charles’s love for his nieces and nephews was endless, and they all held a special place in his heart and connection with him. He would often babysit two of his great-nieces, Sanaa “Gentle Fish” and Sydnee “Sydro” Toussiant. He often spoke with three nieces: Ruby Blair, Gwendolyn Wiggleton, and Glennis Gardenhire, a nephew that was more like a son, Hebert O’Neal Wiggleton, two cousins, Phyllis Knightner, like a sister, and Brandon Knightner “Water Boy,” whom he adored; seven sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ruth Wiggleton, Dollie (David) Holloway, Frances Leverett, Thelma (Sylvanis) Thompson, Cornelia (Ervin) Talbert, Effie (Dwayne) Brown, Delorise Robertson, Hodges (Eula) Adams, and James W. (Jessie Mae) Adams, Harold George Willis, and Walter Jennings and a host of loving relatives and countless friends to cherish his memory.
A public viewing will be held Wednesday, September 15, 5-7 p.m. at Pine Grove A.M.E Church, 317 Pine Grove Church Road, Plum Branch, SC 29845. A homegoing celebration will be held Thursday, September 16 at 11 a.m. at the Pine Grove A.M.E. Church.