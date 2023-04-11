LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — Mr. Charles Syrkett , husband of Mrs. Yvette Quiros-Syrkett of Lawrenceville, GA, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Charles was born in Ninety Six, SC, to the late Mr. Will and Mrs. Ada Andrews Syrkett of Greenwood, SC.
He was a 1958 graduate of Brewer High School and would later receive his Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education in 1963 from Johnson C. Smith University. In 1971, he was conferred the Master's Degree in Social Work from New York University. He retired in 2005 as Assistant Director of Foster Care Review, with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
Mr. Syrkett is survived by his wife of the home; one son, Michael S. Syrkett of St. Louis, MO; four daughters, Shari M. Syrkett of Hempstead, NY; Mecca Syrkett of Gaithersburg, MD; Aida J. Syrkett and Liana M Syrkett , both of Duluth, GA; seven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins to celebrate his life.
Funeral services for Mr. Syrkett will be conducted Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. from Old Mt Zion Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Danny R. Webb, Pastor and Officiant. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home of his niece Mrs. Sharan Harrison-Schley, 821 Town Street., Greenwood, SC, and will receive friends at the residence.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Syrkett family.