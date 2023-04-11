LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — Mr. Charles Syrkett , husband of Mrs. Yvette Quiros-Syrkett of Lawrenceville, GA, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Charles was born in Ninety Six, SC, to the late Mr. Will and Mrs. Ada Andrews Syrkett of Greenwood, SC.

He was a 1958 graduate of Brewer High School and would later receive his Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education in 1963 from Johnson C. Smith University. In 1971, he was conferred the Master's Degree in Social Work from New York University. He retired in 2005 as Assistant Director of Foster Care Review, with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

