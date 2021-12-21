NINETY SIX — Mr. Charles Slack, 80, of Ninety Six, husband of Sharon Slack, son of the late Charles John Slack, Lillie Elizabeth Grogan, and step-father Charlie Franklin Grogan Sr., passed away at his home on December 20, 2021. He was born October 7, 1941. Mr. Slack retired from Eaton Hydraulics and Greenwood Mills. He attended the Central Church of God online services.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his son’s Derrick Slack (Rhetta), Tony Slack (Jenny), sister Linda Hitt (Boyce), brother’s Frank Grogan (Martha), Jimmy Grogan (April), grandsons Ryne Slack (Catherine), Austin Slack, Reid Slack (Emma Carson) and his most precious great-granddaughter Carrie Slack.
Mr. Slack was preceded in death by a brother Don Slack.
The family would like to thank everyone at the hospice house for the exceptional care they provided for him, along with their love and support during this most difficult time.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. December 27, 2021 at Blyth Funeral Home, with the Rev. David Holdman officiating. The family will receive family and friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646. Donations may be made on-line in his name as well.
