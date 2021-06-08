TROY — Charles Rush Johnson, 91, died Sunday, June 6, 2021 at his residence ten days prior to his 92nd birthday.
Born in Greenwood County on June 16, 1929, he was a son of the late William Brunson Johnson and Ruth Ella Rush Johnson and husband of Mildred Ann Faulkner Johnson for 67 years.
He was a U.S. Army veteran. He served as part of the Occupational forces in Japan at the end of World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1951.
Upon returning from military service, Mr. Johnson worked to construct the Savannah River Plant. Most of his career, he worked for Greenwood Mills, retiring as superintendent from Ninety Six Manufacturing Plant in 1986.
Mr. Johnson was a member of the Concordia Lodge in Edgefield. He was a lifelong member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church, having served in many positions including deacon. He was a founding member of the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department.
Surviving are his wife, Mildred Ann Faulkner Johnson, a daughter, Barbara Johnson Padget (Richard) of Lexington, two sons, Charles Marshall Johnson (Julia) and William Lamar Johnson (Stephanie) of Lexington. Grandchildren Jennifer Perkins, Rebecca Johnson, Nancy Brown, Lauren Johnson, William Padget, Ben Padget, and Susan Schreiber. He has twelve great-grandchildren, two of which are named for him.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by a son, Russell Franklin Johnson, a daughter, Susan Johnson Outzs, two brothers, Howard Johnson and Hazel Johnson, a beloved nephew, Michael Johnson and many cousins.
Mr. Johnson enjoyed farming, gardening, and watching NASCAR racing. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He never met a stranger and enjoyed meeting new people.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Mountain Creek Baptist Church, with Rev. Robert Huffman and Rev. Preston Creech officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Mountain Creek Baptist Church, c/o Warren Johnson, 1507 Kirksey Pitts Rd., Troy, SC 29848.
