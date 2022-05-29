flag

Charles R. Marion Sr.

ABBEVILLE — Charles R. Marion, Sr., 96, of the Antreville Community, husband of the late Betty Ellis Marion, died Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the Abbeville Area Medical Center. Graveside services will be 2:00PM Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in the Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Marion family.

