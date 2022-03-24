Charles Philip 'Phil' Bible, 80, of Greenwood, husband of Jean Judge Bible, went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Rome, GA, to the late Charles Gordon Bible and Lera Leontine Peavy Bible.
Phil was a 1959 graduate of Rossville High School in Rome, GA, and in 1968 graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Antares. Phil was employed as a Virginia State Police officer for 26 years and retired as a Master Trooper, one of the first to achieve that honor. He was also a talented craftsman with wood.
A member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Phil served as a deacon, sang in the choir his whole life with a very deep, rich bass voice and taught the Ladies Senior Sunday School Class. Phil loved Jesus and the church. He would tell anyone who would listen about Jesus and what He had done for him. Phil will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles David Bible; three brothers, John David Bible, James Richard Bible and Robert 'Bobby' Gordon Bible.
Phil is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jean Judge Bible; his daughter, Pamela Jean Wanzel (Jason) of Lynn Haven, FL; son, John Philip Bible (Tara) of Sweeny, TX; six grandchildren, Julie Lynn Bible, Kelly Ann Bible, Brett Philip Bible, Thomas Brooks Bible, Noah Harris and Jason Wanzel; and brother, Thomas Darrell Bible (Joyce) of Ringgold, GA.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. A service to celebrate Phil's life will follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in the church with Chaplain Col. Greg Woodbury officiating. Military honors will follow.
The family is at the home.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Phil, may be sent to the First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 2107 Mt. Moriah Road, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the Virginia State Police Association, 6944 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond, VA 23225.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.