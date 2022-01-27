Charles Nicholas Van Swol passed away on January 26, 2022.
Born August 14, 1939, he was the third child of Nicholas and Malinda (Rauch) Van Swol. He grew up in Beecher, Illinois, where he developed his lifelong work ethic on the family farm. He served honorably in the United States Army. As members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, he met and married Gloria Wassmann in 1964. Settling in Crete, Illinois, he became a devoted father to three sons. He was employed by Ford Motor Co. until his retirement in 1995. While employed full time, he graduated from Governor State University with a degree in accounting. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving as a youth group leader and elder. Charles and Gloria retired to Lake Martin in Alabama until 2001 when they moved to South Carolina to be closer to family. In retirement, he spent much of his time renovating and selling homes, as well as volunteering in the construction of Abiding Peace Lutheran Church in Simpsonville, SC. When not spending time with grandchildren or traveling, he helped his sons with home improvement projects, played golf and worked preparing income taxes. After his beloved Gloria passed away after 51 years of marriage. Charles was blessed to find love again with Phyllis Krohn, and the two were married in 2017 in Greenwood, SC. Charles was a man of great faith and integrity, a loving husband, father and friend to many, with a great capacity for teasing and an example of "to avoid quarreling, to be gentle, and to show perfect courtesy toward all people".
Charles is survived by wife Phyllis; sons Mark (Joanne) Van Swol and David (Michele) Van Swol; grandchildren Matthew (Erin), Joshua, Collin, Elizabeth and Anna Van Swol; great-grandchildren Byron Van Swol, sisters Ruth (late Robert) Duehlmeyer and Elaine (James) Moeller and brothers Richard (Myrna) Van Swol and Nicholas (Judith) Van Swol; stepchildren Glenda (Jeff) Long and Phillip (Shelly) Krohn, step-grandchildren Kiersten Cook; Jackson, Griffin and Riley Krohn, step-great-grandchildren: Luna and Finn Derham. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Peter, his son Paul and first wife Gloria.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Presbyterian Church with Rev. Archie Moore.
Burial will follow in Cannon Memorial Park, Fountain Inn, SC.
The family will not receive friends at this time due to Covid.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity, 337 Maxwell Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646 or Greenwood Presbyterian Church, 1414 Calhoun Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
