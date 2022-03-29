Charles Neal Still, M.D. — 1929-2022
LEXINGTON — Dr. Charles Neal Still, 92, of Lexington went to his heavenly reward on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Born April 15, 1929 in Richmond, VA, he was the son of the late Ruth N. Kemp Still and Charlie Wright Still. He grew up near Kirksey, SC, and attended Greenwood High School. In 1949, Dr. Still graduated from Clemson University.
After teaching chemistry at Clemson and the U.S. Military Academy, Dr. Still entered medical school and in 1959 he received a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. While attending medical school in Charleston, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Lee Varn. They were married at First Presbyterian Church of Columbia in 1958.
Dr. Still was the first full-time neurologist in the Department of Mental Health. He began work at the Hall Institute as chief of neurology in 1965 and ended his tenure there in 1992. He became a staff neurologist at the Dorn V.A. Medical Center from 1992 until 2004. Concurrently, Dr. Still served as a professor of neuropsychiatry and behavioral science at the University of South Carolina - School of Medicine Columbia from 1974-2004, reaching emeritus status.
Devoted to his community, he served in the following capacities: S.C. Governor’s Advisory Council for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Resource Coordination Center, 1995-1999; Alzheimer’s Association as president of the Mid-State chapter, 1991-1992; S.C. Dept. of Mental Health as chairman of the Grants Review Board, 1973-1978; Alzheimer’s Disease Registry as a medical director, 1989-1992; Alzheimer’s Association as an executive board member, 1985-1993.
Having made a profession of Christian faith in his youth, Dr. Still was a member of First Baptist Church in Columbia and was a past deacon and Sunday school teacher. He pursued studies at the Lutheran Southern Theological Seminary and earned a Master of Arts in Religion and a Master of Sacred Theology.
Dr. Charles N. Still is survived by his son, Carl N. Still (Sarah Powrie) of Saskatoon, SK, Canada; and daughter, Sara S. “Sallee” Weston (Mark Weston) and by his granddaughters, Madelyn Weston, Rebecca Weston, and Sara Weston all of Columbia, SC. Also surviving are his sister, Nellie Claire S. Brennan of Greenwood, SC; and his brother, John W. Still (Pam Still) of Greenwood, SC; and his nieces: Paige Gann of Greenwood, SC; Kelley Brennan of Texas; and Hannah Terpack (Shawn Terpack) of Greer, SC; as well as his nephew, John W. Still, Jr. (Elizabeth Still) of Greenwood, SC. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dorothy V. Still, and their sons, Charles N. “Neal” Still, Jr. and Charles H. “Bert” Still.
Services for Dr. Still will be at 2 p.m. March 30, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Columbia, with interment in Greenlawn Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation www.cff.org or First Baptist Church, Columbia fbccola.com