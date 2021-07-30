Charles Michael ‘Mike’ Strickland Sr.
ABBEVILLE — Charles Michael “Mike” Strickland Sr., 72, of Abbeville, husband of Patricia Shirley Strickland, died Friday, July 23, 2021 at Emerald Gardens Assisted Living. He was born in Belton, SC, to the late William and Alice Meeks Strickland.
A 1967 graduate of the first graduating class of Belton-Honea Path High School (BHP) and 1977 graduate of Tri-County Technical College, Mike served in Vietnam, with the U.S. Army. After 42 years of employment, he retired from Colonial Pipeline. A passionate car enthusiast, Mike enjoyed buying and trading cars and was a member of the Abbeville Car Club. He was happy working with his hands and also a devoted Gamecock fan. ‘Pacca Mike’, as he was affectionately known, loved life, had a heart of gold, and was happiest spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Belton First Baptist Church.
Mike is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia, of the home; a daughter, Michelle Lee (Mark) of Manning, SC; two sons, Chuck Strickland (Teresa) and Chris Strickland (Allison) both of Belton, SC; a brother, Ronnie Strickland of Central, SC; a sister, Nancy Strickland of Belton, SC; seven grandchildren, Mason, Avery, Eli, Cooper, Mills, Sydney, and Camden.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Monday, August 2, 2021 at First Baptist of Belton, 105 Brown Ave. Belton, SC. Services will begin at 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary, with Rev. Dale Lynch officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in M.J. Dolly Cooper Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers will be Mark Lee, Jackie Kay, Ivan R. Randolph, J.C. Nicholson, Jr., Jody Driggers and Pat Patrick.
The family is at the home in Abbeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests, memorials be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
