Charles Judd Ferguson, 91, resident of Wesley Commons, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Wesley Commons.
He was a gentleman, he was a gentle man, he was our Daddy, our Dandy, the Fun One and most of all he was Mama's love for over 71 years. Charles Judd Ferguson was born on December 27, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York. Graduation in 1949 from Brooklyn Technical High saw him appointed a Midshipman in NROTC of the University of South Carolina. It was there that he met and married his Mary Joe. Upon graduation with a B.S. in Civil Engineering, he was commissioned an Ensign in the USN. While at Carolina, he was active in Omicron Delta Kappa and Phi Kappa Sigma.
In the USN he was assigned to the USS Richard E. Krauss (DD849) in Norfolk, VA. During this time, two of their daughters were born, Harriet Jean Showman (Richard) of Columbia, SC, and Martha Elizabeth Anderson (Bryan) of Cowie Scotland. He left active duty in 1956 and served another nine years in the USNR.
Upon leaving active duty, he and Joe moved their young family to first Hellertown and then Bethlehem, PA, where their youngest daughter, Laurie Anne Roberts (William) of Louisville, KY, was born. Charles worked for 35 years at Bethlehem Steel Corporation, first as a Plant Engineer, then moving to Sales, Planning and Human Resources. He received his M.B.A. from Lehigh University and attended the Executive Programming Term at Carnegie Mellon University.
In Bethlehem, his daughters remember annual involvement in the Christmas City Tree Lighting Service, as well as the traditional building of the PUTZ (coincidentally the hardest work being done during the ARMY-NAVY game). He served with the Chamber of Commerce, The Salvation Army Advisory Board and as a Trustee for Central Moravian Church, where he was President. After 40 years in Bethlehem, he and Joe moved to Litchfield Beach, SC, where he volunteered at Waccamaw Hospital and Brookgreen Gardens. While at the beach, they renewed Gamecock and Navy friendships and worshiped at Prince George Episcopal. In recent years, they relocated to Wesley Commons in Greenwood, SC, where they are members of Resurrection Episcopal Church.
Charles was the youngest of three children born to Wilbur Paul and Alice Wilson Ferguson, with siblings James Parker Ferguson (Joyce), deceased and Elizabeth Ferguson Mitchell (Don), deceased.
He was a man of faith, family and great joy in watching his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. He is survived by his spouse, Mary Joe C. Ferguson, his daughters and their families, Amy and Sparky Witte and their children Evelyn and Keen; MAJ Grant Parker and Lauren Roberts (USA) and their son Rory James; CPT Cameron Kelley Roberts USAR; Austin Sanders Roberts and his partner Recel deReyes; and Drew Tenhet Roberts.
Over their lifetimes, Charlie and Joe extended their open arms to much loved children, including Suzi Wilkins; his Amy who cherished her Dandy; James Clark; Todd and Ursula Mitchell. Each family member and friend was cherished and he greatly enjoyed visits along life journeys.