Charles Judd Ferguson, 91, resident of Wesley Commons, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Wesley Commons.

He was a gentleman, he was a gentle man, he was our Daddy, our Dandy, the Fun One and most of all he was Mama's love for over 71 years. Charles Judd Ferguson was born on December 27, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York. Graduation in 1949 from Brooklyn Technical High saw him appointed a Midshipman in NROTC of the University of South Carolina. It was there that he met and married his Mary Joe. Upon graduation with a B.S. in Civil Engineering, he was commissioned an Ensign in the USN. While at Carolina, he was active in Omicron Delta Kappa and Phi Kappa Sigma.

