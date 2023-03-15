Charles Joseph Snyder Jr., 76, of Parkwood Road, Greenwood, SC, passed away on March 14, 2023, at NHC Clinton. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathy Hill Snyder.

Born October 16, 1946, in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Charles Joseph Snyder, Sr., and Catherine Walton Snyder. A 1964 graduate of Greenwood High School, he graduated from Clemson University in 1968, with a bachelor's degree in industrial management. He was a member of Army ROTC at Clemson, and after graduating, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He spent two years on active duty, including one year in Vietnam, where he served in the Signal Corps. After completing his military service, he returned to Greenwood where he had a 35-year career with Greenwood Mills as an industrial engineer, advancing to IE manager and projects manager.

Tags