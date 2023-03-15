Charles Joseph Snyder Jr., 76, of Parkwood Road, Greenwood, SC, passed away on March 14, 2023, at NHC Clinton. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathy Hill Snyder.
Born October 16, 1946, in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Charles Joseph Snyder, Sr., and Catherine Walton Snyder. A 1964 graduate of Greenwood High School, he graduated from Clemson University in 1968, with a bachelor's degree in industrial management. He was a member of Army ROTC at Clemson, and after graduating, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He spent two years on active duty, including one year in Vietnam, where he served in the Signal Corps. After completing his military service, he returned to Greenwood where he had a 35-year career with Greenwood Mills as an industrial engineer, advancing to IE manager and projects manager.
After working for Greenwood Mills, he worked for two years as assistant plant manager for Mount Vernon Mills in McCormick and for more than three years at David McGill State Farm.
Mr. Snyder was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, where he attended the Sojourners/Henry Reynold Sunday School Class and served as both a Deacon and an Elder. He was also a member and a past president of the Greenwood Lions Club. He was an avid Clemson Tigers fan and a member of IPTAY for many years.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Kathy, are his children, Angela Nixon and husband Chris of Seneca, SC, and Kristy Millard of Milwaukee, WI; as well as three grandsons, Brandon Nixon, Alex Millard and Cashmire Salbashian. Mr. Snyder was predeceased by his two sisters, Betty Snyder Hoffman and Virginia Snyder Screws.
Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Kyle Hite and Dr. Brad Christie officiating. Private family burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens prior to the service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the lobby of First Presbyterian Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of NHC Clinton for their loving care and concern during his time there.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 426, Greenwood, SC 29648 or to the Clemson University Foundation. Please direct your gift to Where the Need is the Greatest in memory of Charles J. Snyder, Jr. Gifts may be made online at iamatiger.clemson.edu/giving, by phone at (864) 656-5896 or by mail at Clemson University Annual Giving Office, PO Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633.
