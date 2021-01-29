Charles Henry Williams Sr., 71, formerly of 510 Ellison Street, Apt. F., husband of Christine Devlin Williams, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood he was the son of the late Andrew "AP" Brunson, Sr. and the late Ethel Williams Woolridge Callaham. He was a member of Milway Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee, Usher, all male choir, and van driver.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Christine Williams; one son, Charles (Monica) Williams Jr. of Hodges; one daughter, Shansay Williams of Cincinnati, OH; seven sisters, Liza Woolridge, Willie Mae Hackett, Eppie Lockhart, Addie Mae Williams and Regina "Rita" Brunson all of Greenwood, Pearl Woolridge of Ninety-Six, SC, and Alice Amosun of Fountain Inn, SC; one brother, Andrew "Pete"Brunson, Jr. of San Antonio, TX; two step-sons, Karlandus Wideman and Chris Wideman; a step daughter, Angelique Wideman; three grandchildren, Timothy Butler, Tyliah Williams and Shaquille Martin; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Milway Baptist Church in Bradley, SC, conducted by Pastor Lonnie Jones. Presiding Pastor Rodney Curry. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.