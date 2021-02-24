SIMPSONVILLE — Charles Edward Lober, 95, resident of 401 Iron Bridge Way, Simpsonville, SC, husband of the late Claire Lober, peacefully died February 24, 2021 at his home. Born in Queen Village, NY, September 21, 1925, he was the son of the late Andrew and Mary Lober.
He served with distinction in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He subsequently graduated from St. John's Law School, and became a member of the SC State Bar. He had a distinguished career as an FBI agent from 1955 to 1977, and practiced at the Watson Law Firm in Greenwood, SC, from 1978 to 2006.
A dedicated member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Charles was active with the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his loving children: James Andrew Lober and wife Shirley of Salisbury, NC; Charles Arthur Lober and wife Sandra of Birmingham, AL; Dr. Stephen Bruce Lober and wife Katherine of Athens, GA; and Maria Lober Schell and husband Josh of Simpsonville, SC. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Jason Lober, Nicole Lober, Erin Sofianos, Ryan Lober, Alexander Lober, Ashlie Cromer, and eight great grandchildren: Amelia, Alexander, and Emmet Sofianos, and Jackson, Hampton, and Harrison Lober, Daphne Lober, and Charlie Cromer.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy, and his sister, Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Father Timothy Tebalt officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends immediately following the burial.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 915 Mathis Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Lober family.