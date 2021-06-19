WARE SHOALS -- Charles Edward Chasteen, 86, of Green Acres Drive, husband of Shirley Butler Chasteen, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Hospice House in Greenwood.
Born in Anderson County he was a son of the late Roy and Nellie Stewart Chasteen. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Ware Shoals where he served as elder, deacon, and treasurer. He was retired Ware Shoals Postmaster, and was a veteran of the South Carolina Army National Guard. A 1953 graduate of Ware Shoals High School, he was a member of the Ware Shoals Lions Club and the Ware Shoals Lodge #306 A.F.M.
Surviving are his wife of the home, two sons, Steve Chasteen (Susan) of Greenwood, and Richard Chasteen of Honea Path, a daughter, Deborah Chasteen Ellison (Alvin) of Gastonia, NC, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Laura Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, Ware Shoals with Rev. Kevin Cartee and Rev. Wayne Wicker officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the Church Social Hall before the service. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to First Presbyterian Church, Box 542, Ware Shoals, SC 29692. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com