Charles Donald Godsey
September 15, 1947 — September 12, 2020
Charles Donald Godsey, 72, husband of the late Anne Patrick Godsey, of Greenwood, passed away on September 12, 2020 at Hospice of the Upstate/Rainey Hospice House. Born September 15, 1947 in Greenwood, he was the son of the late William Gilder Godsey and Janette Smith Godsey of Greenwood.
He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Clemson University. In the early years of the marriage, he served in the Army. He always worked hard as an electrical engineer to provide for his family. He retired from the NSA in 2018. He was a member of First ARP Church of Greenwood.
He is survived by his son, Charles Donald Godsey, Jr. (Courtney), of Greenwood, his daughters, Robin Godsey Bradley (Zach) of Atlanta, Elizabeth Godsey Maassen (Dan) of Cedar Falls, Iowa, his grandchildren, Samuel David Godsey, Ariel Faith Godsey and Naomi Hope Godsey of Greenwood, Madeleine Avery Bradley, Mary Grace Bradley, Katherine Ava Bradley, and Zachary James Bradley of Atlanta and Frank Wyatt Maassen, Kimberly Paige Maassen and Charles Lincoln Maassen of Cedar Falls, Iowa, sister-in-law Carolyn Godsey of West Columbia, niece Karen Godsey Quinn of West Columbia, nephew William Kenneth Godsey of Atlanta, in-laws Joseph Howard Patrick, Jr. (Robin) of Greenwood, Jacqueline Patrick Davis of Greenwood, Elizabeth Patrick Roche (Richard) of Travelers Rest, Jacqueline Davis Myers of Columbia, Lelia Davis Maynard of Greenwood, Coleman Ellenberg Dixon of Greenville, Joseph Howard Patrick, lll and Davis Jenkins Patrick both of Greenville, John Rainey Patrick of Greenwood, and John Frank Ellenberg, lll of Hollywood, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, William Gilder Godsey, Jr and his grandson, Nathan Emmanuel Godsey.
A private memorial service for the family will be held. It is asked that flowers be omitted and if desired, memorials made to Hospice of the Upstate/Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621or First ARP Church of Greenwood, PO Box 49054, Greenwood, SC 29649.
