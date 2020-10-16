Charles Curenton
Charles Curenton, 65, of 107 Sycamore Drive, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late James Curenton Sr. and the late Mattie Wilhelmenia Anderson Curenton. He was a retired HVAC Technician. He was a member of Little Zion A.M.E Church and is preceded in death by one brother, Willie Ray Curenton.
He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Ella Mae Curenton of Promised Land; three daughters, Telesha (Chris) Makins McKoy of Anderson, Krystal Curenton and Charlenia Curenton, both of Greenwood; three brothers, James Curenton Jr. of the home, Harold (Nanette) Curenton and Earl (JoAnn) Curenton, both of Greenwood; one sister, Christen Williams of Clinton, MD, six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Little Zion AME Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Bernice Coleman. Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.