Charles "Charlie" Thomas Carney, 81, resident of Wesley Commons, husband of Kathleen Kern Carney, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at his home.
Born October 7, 1941, in Beloit WI, he was the son of the late Dr. Cyril, and Eleanor Monahan Carney.
Charlie was a graduate of St Thomas College, St. Paul Minnesota. Following graduation, Charlie served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Era. After his enlistment, he began his career in logistics; working for a number of manufacturing companies during his career. Charlie was a faithful member of the Catholic Church wherever he lived, most recently, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are siblings James W. Carney (Diane) of St Charles IL, John Carney (Susan) Lake Orion, MI, Thomas Carney (Rose) of Bluffton SC, and Mary C. Dennison (Greg) of Millis, MA.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 2:00 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Francisco Onate Vargas officiating. A reception will follow at the Church Social Hall.
Inurement will follow at a later date at M. J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson SC.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 915 Mathis Rd. Greenwood SC 29649 or to DAV Beaufort Chapter 12, PO Box 392, Port Royal, SC 29935.