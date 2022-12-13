Charles ‘Buddy’ Funderburk
Charles (Buddy) Funderburk, 90, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Community Hospice in Jacksonville, Florida.
Born in Pineville, NC, he was the oldest son of the late Eugene and Thelma Funderburk. He was a member of Greenwood Lutheran Church.
Buddy had a long and successful career in aviation. After four years in the US Air Force as a Radar Operator, he earned the Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Clemson University in 1958. He spent the next eleven years as an officer in the US Navy, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Commander and flying at least 13 different aircraft. His missions included serving in the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War, a year with the Blue Angels in Pensacola, Florida, and Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica. In 1970, he continued his aviation career as an Air Traffic Controller, with the Federal Aviation Administration in Atlanta, Georgia and Albany, Georgia. In 1977, he became an Aviation Safety Inspector for General Aviation in Miami, Florida. In 1988, he and Jean retired to Greenwood, SC, to be close to family. He maintained his private pilot license and flight instructor certification well into his seventies.
In his retirement years, Buddy became active with the American Legion Post 20 in Greenwood, serving as Adjutant and webmaster. He was also a member of the Quiet Birdmen and the Blue Angels Alumni Association. He loved to take friends and family out on Lake Greenwood on his pontoon boat and go for occasional airplane rides with his pilot friends. He and Jean loved animals and adopted many over the years.
Mr. Funderburk was predeceased by his wife of sixty-one years, Jean Sanders Funderburk, a sister, Billie Ann Smith (Roy) and a brother, Ronald Funderburk.
He is survived by two daughters, Laurie Funderburk Zentz (Don) of Jacksonville, FL, and Lisa Charlene Reed, of Greenwood. Surviving siblings are Mike Funderburk (Harriet), Wayne Funderburk (Frankie), Brenda Frady (David), and a host of nieces and nephews. Buddy also leaves a loving sister-in-law, Linda Sanders Waits (Danny) who was his neighbor for thirty years. Buddy has two granddaughters, Danielle Zentz, and Andrea Zentz Taylor (Evan), all of Jacksonville, Florida.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16 at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Robbie Funderburk officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Flowers are gratefully accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or online at support.communityhospice.com.