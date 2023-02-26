Charles Beaudrot “Charlie” Mauldin, Jr., 77, husband of Carole Whatley Mauldin, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born on September 25, 1945 in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Eudora McDill “Dody” Mauldin and Charles Beaudrot Mauldin. He was a 1963 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1967 graduate of Clemson University. He served as a US Naval Officer on the USS Navasota during the Vietnam War. Charlie owned and operated Mauldin Lumber Company in Greenwood for over 25 years and was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 55 years are two daughters, Jennifer Mauldin of Lexington and Meridith Sauer and husband Matthew of Dayton, OH; two sons, Charles Mauldin, III and wife April and Thomas Mauldin and wife Ronda, all of Greenwood; three sisters, Dody Cunningham and husband Dixon of Greenville, Mary Phillips and husband Sam of Simpsonville and Grace Burton and husband Mike of Greenwood; nine grandchildren, Thomas, Hallie, Lauren, Lila, Meg, Caroline, Ruthie, Claire and Charlie.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 11, 2023, in the Chapel of First Baptist Church with Dr. Carlton Allen and Dr. John Miller officiating.
The family is at the home at 2110 McCormick Highway.
Memorials may be made to Metanoia, 205 Reynolds Avenue, N. Charleston, SC 29405 or by visiting www.metanoia.org or to a charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Self Regional for their exceptional care.