Charles Barry Fuller, 66, of 100 Lakeshore Drive, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home.
Born in Clinton, he was a son of the late Carrol Bill and Beatrice Viola Fuller. He was employed with Century Link for forty three years and was a member of Lakeside Pentecostal Holiness Church. Barry was a wonderful cook and grill master. He loved his family dearly but his grandson, Caden, was his heart.
Surviving are his son, Steven Fuller (Nicole); sister, Becky Fuller, both of Greenwood; brothers, Larry Fuller (Pat) of Florida and Ronnie Hamrick (Paula) of California; grandson, Caden Fuller; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Proctor.
A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Monday at Bethlehem Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Reynolds officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials may be made to March of Dimes (www.marchofdimes.org).
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Barry's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.