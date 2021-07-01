Chappy Lee Burton

Perry LeRoy "Lee" Burton, nearly 90, resident of Ligon Road, husband of Jean Whitfield Burton, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born July 26, 1931, in Anderson, he was the son of the late Jesse C. and Emma White Burton. Lee attended Anderson County Schools and was a US Navy Veteran (1951-1955) of the Korean Conflict. While stationed in Japan, he taught English to Japanese scholars. He retired from Monsanto (1964-1985) and formerly served as a South Carolina High Patrol (1956-1964). After retirement, he served as a security guard for Fuji Film (1985-1990). Lee was active with the Faith Home, where he served as Chaplain and Chaplain Emeritus for over 20 years, beginning in 1998.
He was a member of Jordan Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 65 years, are three daughters, Terri Burton Taylor and Brenda Lee Roberts, both of Hodges and Sue Burton (Charles) McElroy of Greenwood; seven grandchildren, Melissa Barnes, Chris Lee (Brooke) Burton, Emerson Scott (Laurie) Barnes, Amber Taylor (Parker Allen), Heather (Brent) McCurry, Blake (Sydney) McElroy, Matthew (Mary) Roberts; eighteen great-grandchildren, Chase Davis, Trey Quattlebaum, Merissa Roberts, Brayden and Kalli Barnes, Chandler, Dillon, Caleb and Natalie Freeman, Tristan Allen, Kashton McElroy, Braden and Karlie McCurry, Ethan, Davidson and Haylee Burton, and Brennan and Tyler Lapsley; and many, many beloved nieces and nephews.
Lee was the last member of his immediate family and was predeceased by three brothers, J.C. Burton, Jr., Rev. Wade Burton, and James Felton Burton (Burton Center Founder); and two sisters, Edna Taylor and Grace Smith.
Funeral services with Military Honors will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Faith Home Chape,l with Rev. Eddie Bledsoe and Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. Private entombment will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Lee Burton, Ethan Lee Burton, Chandler Lee Burton, Emerson Barnes, Blake McElroy and Jimmy Lee Burton.
Honorary escort will be staff members of the Faith Home.
The family will be at the home on Ligon Road and will receive friends at the Faith Home from 1-3 Saturday afternoon.
Lee made a lasting impression on everyone he met. He was loved by all who knew him and shared his love for Jesus with anyone who stopped to listen. He will be greatly missed but we know we will see him again in his words: "Ain't God Good?!!"In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Home of Greenwood, PO Box 39, Greenwood, SC 29648 or to Jordan Memorial Baptist Church, PO Box 1267 Greenwood, SC 29648.
