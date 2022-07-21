SALUDA — Celia Mae Turner Gardner, 67, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at her home.
Born in Laurens and the daughter of the late Randolph Stewart Turner, Sr. and Gladys Marian Hall Turner, she was the wife of Charles Kirksey Gardner. She was a medical healthcare professional and a member of Zoar United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Charles Kirksey Gardner of Saluda, one son, John T. Gardner (Olivia) of Clinton, three sisters, Rhonda T. Blackmon (Michael) of Saluda, Karen Cockrell (Jackie) of Edgefield and Melody Reynolds (Tommy) of Edgefield, one brother, Randy Turner of Edgefield, two sisters-in-law, Sandra G. Padget (W. Merchant) of Saluda and Donna Kay G. Rushton (J. Kenneth) of Saluda, "one son", Keith Dorn (Kristin) of Charleston and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Zoar United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Dan Bradley and Rev. Tim Jones officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Zoar United Methodist Church, c/o Janet Sample, 1237 Yarborough Rd, Saluda, SC 29138 or to the charity of your choice.
