HYATTSVILLE, MD — Cedric Brian Robinson, 72, of Hyattsville, MD, departed this life August 30, 2022. He was born in Ninety Six, SC, a son on the late Eddie Lee and Hattie Thompson Robinson. He was a graduate of Walker Hall School of the Deaf and Blind in Spartanburg, SC. He joined Mt Olive Baptist Church at an early age.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Willie Earl Austin and Eddie Lee Robinson, Jr.

