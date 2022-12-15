Our sweet mother, Teedie Radford, “Boo” to her grands and great-grands, left this earth on December 12, 2022 at the age of 91. Truly kind and gracious, she was born Blanche Cecilia Sherlock on January 20, 1931, to Ike and Blanche Sherlock in Augusta, Georgia. The family later moved to Monroe, Georgia, where Teedie literally married the boy next door, Charlie Radford. She graduated from the University of Georgia, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Despite the fact that Charlie was a Ramblin’ Wreck from Georgia Tech, their marriage survived 62 years.

In 1966, the Radford family moved from Pensacola, Florida to Greenwood, South Carolina. In Greenwood, Teedie and Charlie shared their artistic talents with The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection choir, The Greenwood Chorale, The Greenwood Community Theater and co-chaired the crafts committee of The Festival of Flowers for a number of years. Teedie also served on the church vestry and volunteered at the soup kitchen.

