Caylie Crystal Berry
SALUDA — Caylie Crystal Berry, 1, passed away January 12, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving parents and grandparents.
Born in West Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of Christopher Scott Berry and Kayla Leigh Smith. She was a member of Saluda First Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are her parents, Christopher Scott Berry and Kayla Leigh Smith, a sister, Charleigh Christine Berry, paternal grandparents, Tommy and Susan Berry, maternal grandparents, Brad and Lynn Smith, and uncles and aunts, Brent and Susan Berry, Lance and Katie Rodgers, Dakota Smith, and Zach Smith, all of Saluda.
She was predeceased by her great grandfathers, Gene Smith and Lamar Berry, her great grandmothers, Diane Bartley, Christine Berry and Patricia Ann Rodgers and her great aunts, Crystal Hallman, and Shirley Rodgers.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Berry Family Cemetery, located at 887 Ridge Spring Hwy, Saluda, SC 29138, with Rev. Louie Murray officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family asks those attending to practice social distancing and to wear masks.
Memorials may be made to Moped to Memphis, address Stacy Stiff, 4 Catawba Ridge Road, Lake Wylie, SC 29710, or make donations to the Caylie Berry Scholarship fund located at Allsouth.
A special thanks to all the nurses, doctors, community, and organization’s that have helped us on this journey. We are forever thankful for the love and support that we have received.
