Cathy Taylor Woodward, 63, of Greenwood, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Hospice House.

Born in Toccoa, GA, she was the daughter of the late Edd Tom Taylor and Sarah Lou Ivester Taylor. Cathy was formerly employed with Self Regional Medical Center for over 18 years. She was a homebody and enjoyed spending time with her friends taking trips. Cathy was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and loved spending time with her grandson.

Surviving are a daughter, Samantha Smith (Ben); a brother, Tommy O'Neal Taylor of Toccoa, GA; a grandson, Tucker Bennett Smith; former husband, Stan Lewis Woodward; and her cats that she loved dearly.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery, Toccoa, GA.

The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Monday from 6-8 pm.

Memorial may be made to Greenwood Humane Society, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

