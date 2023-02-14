Cathy Jean Sheppard Murray, 64, of 102 Feather Run Trail, wife of Crosby Ray Murray, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at her home.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Vernon Sheppard and Mary Lou Hall Powell. Cathy loved traveling, especially to the beach; boating, country music, being outdoors, and riding in her Mustang. She enjoyed celebrating all holidays. Above all else Cathy loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.

