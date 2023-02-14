Cathy Jean Sheppard Murray, 64, of 102 Feather Run Trail, wife of Crosby Ray Murray, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Vernon Sheppard and Mary Lou Hall Powell. Cathy loved traveling, especially to the beach; boating, country music, being outdoors, and riding in her Mustang. She enjoyed celebrating all holidays. Above all else Cathy loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Ray of thirty nine years; children, Brandy Murrah (Emily), Bridgette Murray, and Kim Murray Jones; grandchildren, Emma Grace Franko (Jared), Brayden, Chandler, Nathaniel, Belle, and Jan Calvary Murrah, Blaire Stargel, Austin Colson, and Katelyn Borgnis; sisters, Alice Faye Doolittle (Harold) and Brenda Gayle Avery (Marshal); and brother, James Sheppard (Sissie).
She was preceded in death by a sister, Polly Sheppard Lawter.
The family will have a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Lakeview Baptist Church, 5009 Old Laurens Road, Greenwood, SC 29649, with the Rev. Eric Hill officiating.
The family will receive friends before the service from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the church.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the Murray family.