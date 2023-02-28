Cathy Hamby, 71, of 118 Ivy Lane, wife of Ronald "Ron" Hamby, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023 at her home.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Gloyd Leo Payne and Nancy Juanita Henry Haynes. She was the manager of Hickory Point Convenience Store for over thirty years and was a member of Bethlehem Union Church. Cathy loved to travel and help others anyway she could. She was loved by everyone who knew her. Cathy enjoyed spending time with her family especially her nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

