Cathy Hamby, 71, of 118 Ivy Lane, wife of Ronald "Ron" Hamby, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023 at her home.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Gloyd Leo Payne and Nancy Juanita Henry Haynes. She was the manager of Hickory Point Convenience Store for over thirty years and was a member of Bethlehem Union Church. Cathy loved to travel and help others anyway she could. She was loved by everyone who knew her. Cathy enjoyed spending time with her family especially her nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Ron of the home; her son, Ronald Dale Hamp (Annette) of Waterloo; sister, Vickie McDowell (Sam) of Greenwood; brother, Aaron "Bo" Layer of Salt Lake City, UT; grandchildren, Lisa Pridemore and Janie Pridemore; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Payne and a brother, Don Payne.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chape,l with the Rev. Michael Clary officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be George Dorn, Doobie Starnes, Mike Garron, Ronnie White, Colby Payne, and Steven McDowell
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. before the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.