DONALDS — Catherine L. Carter, 75, of 117 Lomax Lane, Donalds, South Carolina, passed away October 19, 2022 at Self Regional in Greenwood, South Carolina. Born in Hodges, South Carolina, she was the daughter of James W. Lomax Sr. and Jessie Latimer Lomax. Catherine was employed at the Department of Social Services as a case manager. She was also a customer service representative at K-Mart. Catherine was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where she served as Usher, Advisor to the YWA's and hospitality committee. Catherine was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Elliott Carter and one brother George Lee Lomax. Catherine leaves to cherish her loving memories, her parents, James and Jessie Lomax, of Donalds, South Carolina; one brother, James ( Martha Ann) Lomax Jr., of Ware Shoals, South Carolina; six sisters, Jessie (Eric) Tindal, of Donalds, South Carolina, Louise Garnett, of Donalds, South Carolina, Mary Ann Lomax, of Columbia, South Carolina, Lillie L. (Shellie) Livingston, of Irmo, South Carolina, Annette (Thomas) McCrorey, of Columbia, South Carolina, and Debbie L. (Matthew) Murphy, of Donalds, South Carolina; a special friend, James Lee Tolbert, of Greenwood, South Carolina; and a host of family and friends that will miss her dearly. Funeral service for Mrs. Catherine Carter will be 11:00 am, Tuesday October 25, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Abbeville South Carolina. Burial will be at Oakbrook Memorial Park in Greenwood, South Carolina following funeral service. Professional services entrusted to Robinson-Walker Funeral Service.

