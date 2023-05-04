Catherine Kilkeary Wanda Rinker May 4, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Catherine Conti Kilkeary, 85, of Greenwood, wife of J. Philip Kilkeary, died Friday, April 28, 2023 at her home.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Ninety Six community rallies around family in prayer Family displaced as fire damages Greenwood home Greenwood woman faces neglect charge Greenwood PD investigating wreck that injured child, adult Greenwood police investigate shooting at prom party Countybank's Jack Lucas promoted to Simpsonville market executive Lander’s College of Graduate and Online Studies honors Class of 2023 PTC horticulture students shine at national competition JROTC cadets assist book sale at library Bridges completes degree with Lander’s RN-BSN completion program Turner wins Closest to the Pin award Lander University hosts social science symposium EC Foundation hosts barbecue