DONALDS — Catherine Kay ‘Kitty’ Uldrick, 96, of Donalds, wife of the late Robert C. ‘Bob’ Uldrick, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was born September 18, 1926 in Donalds to the late William ‘Willie’ Murph and Alpha Maddox Kay.
A graduate of Donalds High School and Greenwood College of Commerce, Mrs. Uldrick was employed with Huggins Garment Company for a number of years. Loving and caring for her family was the highlight of her life. She was a member of Greenville Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Uldrick is survived by a son Johnny Uldrick; daughter, Kaye Uldrick Brock (Robert Rhett Brock), all of Greenwood; brother, William ‘Bill’ Maddox Kay of Donalds; five grandchildren, Robert Rhett Brock, II (Tammy), Lisa Brock Colasurdo (Mike), Laurie Brock Weatherbee (Scott), Nathan Sherard Uldrick (Shawna) and Katie Uldrick Parnell (Robert); eight great-grandchildren, Callaham, Anna Grace, Mikele, Andrew, Annalysse, Hunter, Caden and Arabella; sister-in-law, Jane Stone of Donalds; daughter-in-law, Sandra Burdette Uldrick of Greenwood; and special caregivers, Karey Boland and Latasha Reed.
Funeral services to celebrate Mrs. Uldrick’s life will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Greenville Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Donovan Campbell officiating. The family will greet friends and relatives at a reception following the service in the church social hall. A private burial will be held in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Uldrick may be sent to Greenville Presbyterian Church, PO Box 157, Donald, SC 29638 or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.