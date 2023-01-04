Catherine Kay ‘Kitty’ Uldrick

DONALDS — Catherine Kay ‘Kitty’ Uldrick, 96, of Donalds, wife of the late Robert C. ‘Bob’ Uldrick, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was born September 18, 1926 in Donalds to the late William ‘Willie’ Murph and Alpha Maddox Kay.