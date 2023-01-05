DONALDS — Catherine Kay 'Kitty' Uldrick, 96, of Donalds, wife of the late Robert C. 'Bob' Uldrick, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was born September 18, 1926 in Donalds to the late William 'Willie' Murph and Alpha Maddox Kay.

A graduate of Donalds High School and Greenwood College of Commerce, Mrs. Uldrick was employed with Huggins Garment Company for a number of years. Loving and caring for her family was the highlight of her life. She was a member of Greenville Presbyterian Church.

