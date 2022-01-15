Light rain early. Becoming windy with rain changing to freezing rain late. Low 29F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Light rain early. Becoming windy with rain changing to freezing rain late. Low 29F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
WATERLOO - Catherine Campbell Holloway, resident of NHC Laurens, widow of George Holloway Sr., passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022.
Born June 10, 1924 in Laurens, SC, she was a daughter of the late Sam Campbell and Rosa Waldrop Campbell. She was educated in the Laurens County public schools. Catherine was an avid walker, gardener, enjoyed arts and crafts and her family.
She was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church in Waterloo.
She was predeceased by her six sisters and four brothers.
Surviving are two sons, George Holloway Jr. and wife Coletta of Waterloo, and Dr. R.C. Holloway of McCormick, a niece/daughter, Nancy Cunningham of Greenwood; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She leaves a host of friends to forever treasure her memory.
Funeral services will be held noon Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Guy Sullivan and Dr. R.C. Holloway officiating. Burial will follow in the Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Waterloo.
Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
The family is at the home of her son, Dr. R.C. Holloway, 250 Serpentine Drive, Plum Branch, SC. Visitation for immediate family only.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Holloway family.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.