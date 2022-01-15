WATERLOO - Catherine Campbell Holloway, resident of NHC Laurens, widow of George Holloway Sr., passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Born June 10, 1924 in Laurens, SC, she was a daughter of the late Sam Campbell and Rosa Waldrop Campbell. She was educated in the Laurens County public schools. Catherine was an avid walker, gardener, enjoyed arts and crafts and her family.

She was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church in Waterloo.

She was predeceased by her six sisters and four brothers.

Surviving are two sons, George Holloway Jr. and wife Coletta of Waterloo, and Dr. R.C. Holloway of McCormick, a niece/daughter, Nancy Cunningham of Greenwood; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She leaves a host of friends to forever treasure her memory.

Funeral services will be held noon Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Guy Sullivan and Dr. R.C. Holloway officiating. Burial will follow in the Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Waterloo.

Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask.

The family is at the home of her son, Dr. R.C. Holloway, 250 Serpentine Drive, Plum Branch, SC. Visitation for immediate family only.

Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Holloway family.