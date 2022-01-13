Catherine C. Holloway

WATERLOO — Catherine C. Holloway, 97, formerly of Waterloo, SC, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at NHC in Laurens.

The family is at the home of her son, 250 Serpentine Drive, Plum Branch, SC. Visitation for immediate family only.

Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

