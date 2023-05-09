NINETY SIX — Carson Keith McDonald, 13, of Ninety Six, son of Joshua Keith McDonald and Jillian Hix McDonald, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Carson was born on December 2, 2009 in Greenwood, South Carolina. He attended Edgewood Middle School and was a member of Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, where he was active in the youth group and enjoyed attending retreats with the Men's Fellowship group.
Carson was a bright young boy and full of life all the time. He enjoyed all sports including football, baseball, and his favorite, basketball. He loved going fishing and playing video games with his brother and cousins. He was an avid Clemson Tigers fan and Ninety Six Wildcats fan. Carson's blood ran pure maroon and gold and he was proud to be a Wildcat.
He is survived by his parents, Josh and Jillian; brother, Dawson Hayes McDonald, all of the home; paternal grandparents, Colin Keith McDonald of Ninety Six and Debbie Gonce Taylor (Paul) of Antreville; maternal grandparents, Ronald Hix and Jennie Jackson Hix of Greenwood; uncles, Jason Gonce (Irene) of Ninety Six, Joshua Hix of Charleston, and James Taylor (Amber) of Greenwood; aunts, Jessica McDonald of Ninety Six, Amanda Hix Albright (Jon) of Greenwood, and Deidre Epps (Tre) of Charleston; cousin who was like a brother to him, Noah McDonald; cousins, Asher Gonce, Gage Taylor and Gracie-Gail Taylor; and numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by an uncle, Anthony Ronald Hix; paternal great-grandparents, Bobby and Rachel Gonce; maternal great grandparents, William and Grace Jackson; and an infant sibling, who passed before birth.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday at Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. Brian Brock and Pastor Randy Goff officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Ninety Six.
Pallbearers will be Noah McDonald, Jacob Swink, Zac Fain, Koewin Merritt, Blaine Dodson, Kobi Quarles, Renn Rushton, Bentley Mitchell, Jacob Evans, and Mason Ellis.
Honorary escort will be Carson's teammates from his basketball, baseball, and football teams.
The family will receive friends from noon - 2:30 p.m. at the church on Friday.
The family will be at the home of Josh's aunt and uncle, Tracy and Phil Gonce, 419 S. Cambridge Street, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
Memorials may be made to the 96 Youth Sports Foundation, United Community Bank c/o Ninety Six Youth Sports Foundation, 207 N. Cambridge Street, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.