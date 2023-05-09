NINETY SIX — Carson Keith McDonald, 13, of Ninety Six, son of Joshua Keith McDonald and Jillian Hix McDonald, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Carson was born on December 2, 2009 in Greenwood, South Carolina. He attended Edgewood Middle School and was a member of Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, where he was active in the youth group and enjoyed attending retreats with the Men's Fellowship group.