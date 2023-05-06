Carroll Preston Culbertson, known by many as Cub of the Woodlawn Community of Greenwood, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville.
Carroll was a son of the late William "Daddy Bill" Culbertson and Carolyn Willingham Culbertson and is survived by his wife Donna "Susie" Christian Culbertson of the home on Woodlawn Road and his two children, Heather Culbertson Bennett, husband Brent, and William Preston Culbertson, wife Dale, both of the Woodlawn Community, along with his four grandchildren, Grace Anne Bennett, Ruth Emily Bennett, Margaret Tinsley Culbertson and Carolyn Susie Culbertson; nephews, Gene A. II and wife, Tesa Culbertson, of Trenton, and Chad B. and wife, Angie Culbertson, of Ware Shoals; niece, Tammy and husband Joe Turner of Greenwood; and special cousins, Laura and Kirk Boland. Carroll had two brothers, William Bill Jr. and Gene Arthur, both deceased.
Carroll spent a lifetime in agriculture as graduate of Clemson University with a degree in agriculture and minors in horticulture and agricultural economics. He served as a county agent in Greenwood, Abbeville and Union counties before supervising some 22 counties of the Upstate. His last years before retirement, Carroll served as special assistant to the vice president of agriculture at Clemson University.
Carroll was inducted into the A. Frank Lever County Extension Agent Hall of Fame recognizing distinguished service. He was a member of about every agriculture-related organization. He also had a passion for growing crops and grew fresh produce for Greenwood Farmers Market and Cubs Produce. He also had a passion for youth soccer and managed a traveling soccer team and was president and vice president of Greenwood Toros Soccer Club. All of those young men meant a lot to him on the team Toros Heat.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Harris Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Thomas and Rev. David Evans officiating.
Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home on 1707 Woodlawn Road back at the cabin and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Monday.
Pallbearers will be Ross Stewart, Jimmy Buist, Bryan Smith, Marty Watts, C.P. Chihasz, John Irwin, Greg Henderson, Frank Love and Mike Simmons.
Honorary pallbearers will be Toros Heat soccer team, Scurry Tharpe, Chandler Pitts, Christopher Tommy, Brian Amey, Tanner Jordan, Jeremy Welch, Corbett Miller, Seth Sherard, Barrie Dunlap, Taylor Dalton and Tyler Davis.
Memorials may be made to Mary S. Harvey Extension Retiree's Endowment for 4-H, c/o Clemson University Foundation, P.O. Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633-997 or at https://iamatiger.clemson.edu/giving.