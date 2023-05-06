Carroll Preston Culbertson, known by many as Cub of the Woodlawn Community of Greenwood, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville.

Carroll was a son of the late William "Daddy Bill" Culbertson and Carolyn Willingham Culbertson and is survived by his wife Donna "Susie" Christian Culbertson of the home on Woodlawn Road and his two children, Heather Culbertson Bennett, husband Brent, and William Preston Culbertson, wife Dale, both of the Woodlawn Community, along with his four grandchildren, Grace Anne Bennett, Ruth Emily Bennett, Margaret Tinsley Culbertson and Carolyn Susie Culbertson; nephews, Gene A. II and wife, Tesa Culbertson, of Trenton, and Chad B. and wife, Angie Culbertson, of Ware Shoals; niece, Tammy and husband Joe Turner of Greenwood; and special cousins, Laura and Kirk Boland. Carroll had two brothers, William Bill Jr. and Gene Arthur, both deceased.

Tags