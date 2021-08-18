HODGES — Carrie Lee Osborne Partridge, 93, of Hodges, widow of Calvin J.J. Partridge died Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at her home.
Born in Iva, she was a daughter of the late Alonzo and Isabella Feltman Osborne. Carrie was a homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are her children: Diane Ledoux (Yvon) of Greenwood and C. Gerald Partridge, Sr. (Louise) of Honea Path; four grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Chapel Mausoleum, with the Rev. Yvon Ledoux and Rev. Sherrill Green officiating.
The family will receive friends before the service in the chapel mausoleum from noon-1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.