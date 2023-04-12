Carrie Hunter Hill Wanda Rinker Apr 12, 2023 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ABBEVILLE — Carrie Hunter Hill, 72, of 312 Campfield Church Road, Abbeville, SC, passed on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The family is at the home. Services are entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Most read stories Murdaugh makes possible move to McCormick Greenwood County jail faces lawsuit in 2021 inmate death Greenwood PD: 3 face armed robbery counts Waterloo man dies on hunting grounds Vigil honors Greenwood man fatally shot in McCormick PTC Foundation 5K participants bring sunshine on a cloudy day PCAG attends spiritual retreat Porter helps create a welcoming environment for prospective students GWC publishes a volume entitled History of GWC ZF Transmissions donates transmissions to PTC Brooks receives officer appointment Lander presents awards in first Dr. Benjamin E. Mays essay contest Branton Passionate about Healthcare