Carrie Parks Cunningham, 75, of Cunningham Road, Plum Branch, SC, passed on November 30, 2022 at Piedmont McDuffie Medical Center in Thomson, GA. The family is at the home. Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick.