Carolyn W. Adams

Carolyn W. Adams, 79, of Augusta Fields, beloved wife of Rudy Adams, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at her home. Born September 21, 1942, she was predeceased by her father, Wade Walters, mother and step-father, Agnes and Ralph Reynolds and brother, Harold Walters.

She retired from Kemet and was a member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Surviving are three daughters, Kim (Dion) Marshall of Greenwood, Jamie Lynn (Josh) Kilcoyne of Greer and Rita (Tim) Dixon of Greenwood. Affectionately known as Granny to her grandchildren, Kayla Dennis and Cassie (Blake) Seymour, both of Greenwood, Connor Davis of Greenville, Alex Dixon of Greenwood, John Collin Kilcoyne of Greer, Haleigh Graves, Owen Marshall, both of Greenwood and Emily Marshall of St. Petersburg, FL, great-granddaughter, Della Seymour and great-grandson, Davis Seymour, both of Greenwood.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 2 at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church from 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Following visitation, a memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Tim Dixon, Tracy Deloach and Dion Marshall officiating.

The family is at their respective homes and at the Adams residence at 403 Augusta Circle, Greenwood, SC. Memoriams may be made to First Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 2107 Mt. Moriah Rd., Greenwood, SC 29646 or Caris Hospice, 446 E. Cambridge Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 Greenwood, SC.