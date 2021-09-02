ABBEVILLE — Carolyn Powell Little, 71, of Abbeville, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Abbeville Area Medical Center. She was born in Abbeville to the late Horace H. Powell and Doris Gable Powell.
A 1968 graduate of Abbeville High School, Carolyn received her associate degree from Piedmont Technical College in 1970. She was employed with the former Abbeville Savings and Loan, now Abbeville First Bank, from 1983-2012, retiring after 29 years of devoted service. Carolyn volunteered at the Abbeville Area Medical Center and was involved with the AHS Booster Club. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she served in the nursery and with the children of the church.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Daniel Little (Sarah) of Abbeville and daughter, Ivy Steepy (Mike) of Pendleton; brother, Mike E. Powell (Brenda) of Abbeville; and five grandchildren, Jessica, Caitlin, Zane, Addy Mae, and Maggie Beth.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 in Grace United Methodist Church. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary, with Rev. Jason Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Carolyn, may be sent to the Abbeville High School Baseball Fund, 701 Washington Street, Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family is at the home of Daniel and Sarah Little in Abbeville.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Little family.